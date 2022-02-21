The International Hospital Kampala (IHK) had done the first successful procedures of Uterine Fibroid Embolization Uganda.

The procedure was done by doctors led by Dr. Josiais Padi from Merit International South Africa and Dr. Hassan Kabiito from IHK on Saturday.

Fibroids occurs predominantly in women of African descent and in Uganda, many women of reproductive age have fibroids.

Uterine Fibroid embolization treatment offers an alternative safe and effective nonsurgical procedure to women of all ages in need of fibroid treatment.

In a statement, IHK described the successful procedure as a big milestone.

“Many patients hold the myth the surgery is the only treatment option of resolving fibroids but In Uganda, we now have a purely non-surgical procedure, minimally invasive with faster recovery. If you have symptomatic fibroids, this procedure is a viable option,” said Dr.Hassan Kabiito.

“There is a new unique procedure called uterine fibroid embolization which is an alternative to the commonly known surgery to remove fibroids (myomectomy). Embolization means targeted cutting off of blood supply to a particular part of the body.”

He said that Uterine fibroid embolization typically provides significant relief of symptoms of uterine fibroids.

According to the doctor, one’s menstrual period may continue on its normal schedule and if they are heavy, they will normalize, adding that the fibroids shrink and are tracked on serial scans upon review.

The length of time it takes for the fibroids to shrink depends on their size.

According to IHK, this type of treatment, treats all sizes and numbers of fibroids because it is targeted therapy that aims at the fibroids that can selectively be reached no matter the size and number.

The hospital says that the success rate for this treatment is about 98% but there is a small percentage of women whose fibroids cannot be killed with UFE because they have an additional blood supply from the ovarian arteries in addition to the uterine artery.

In many patients, they say this procedure suffices, and you will not need the surgery.

Since its inception in 2000, IHK has pioneered in several national medical procedures including the first open heart surgery, laparoscopic (keyhole) surgery, laser surgery and ERCP.