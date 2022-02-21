Police have said motorists who knock and destroy CCTV cameras installed in various parts of the country will have to pay heavy fines on top of being taken to court to answer several charges.

Addressing journalists on Monday, Police spokesperson, Fred Enanga said in the past few months, incidents of knocking and destroying CCTV cameras have increased in several parts of the country.

“So far we have a register which indicates a total of 39 incidents out of which 10 cameras damaged beyond repair and no longer operating whereas 25 damaged but undergoing repair. The cameras damaged include the facial recognition cameras and number plate reading cameras,”Enanga said.

He noted that many are knocked by drunk drivers, those driving recklessly or those whose vehicles have lost control and use the camera poles as a means of stopping the vehicles.

According to Enanga, by knocking and damaging the CCTV cameras, Police is rendered ineffective in monitoring and preventing crime in the areas where the cameras have been installed.

“We caution drivers, vehicle owners and other road users that those who knock and destroy the CCTV cameras will be made to pay costs for the repairing of the damaged cameras. We are not simply stopping at taking them to court but we shall ensure we recover costs from the car owners or drivers. The CCTV cameras can be seen from a distance making it difficult to be knocked,” he said.

He said those who hit the CCTV cameras will on top of being fined heavily to cater for the repairs will also faces charges related to reckless driving, driving under the influence of alcohol and malicious damage to property.