The NRM Secretary General Richard Todwong has blasted the party MP losers who recently mooted a proposal to have the president voted by parliament.

Under the Transformer Cadres Association Uganda, the group led by Felix Adupa Ongwech who lost in the Kioga County MP election, the group last month told journalists that they have prepared several proposals that they want to present to the NRM national chairman for consideration.

“We have a proposal to amend electoral laws and other legislation to pave way for a hybrid parliamentary system where the head of government who also doubles as the head of state is elected by parliament and local government councils,” Adupa told journalists.

“It is not only for our benefit but the benefit of many other Ugandans out there. There are many other patriotic Ugandans with capability of leading this country but have been locked out. This system will ensure the best person leads us. We are concerned of how things are done badly in this country. We want to see parliament begin electing the country’s president. We are not anyone’s project as you accuse us.”

However, speaking to another group of NRM parliamentary flagbearers who were attending their third general assembly at NRM Electoral Commission offices in Kampala, Todwong blasted the group led by Adupa as self-seekers.

He said these are acting contrary to the party rules and guidelines.

“Some members have been moving around in hotels, conducting meetings and issuing statements on constitutional amendments and proposals which makes me wonder why they are panicking. They form organizations and make statements outside the party rules which may cause negative implications to the party. Some of their utterances are very provocative. They speak as if there is trouble in the party,” Todwong said.

“They speak as if there is no future in the party or as if the party is not aware about its internal dynamics. We have elaborate structures that discuss everything including indiscipline, policies and service delivery.”

The tough talking NRM Secretary General said whereas the ideas are for these individual self-seekers, many members of the public have taken them to be the official party position whereas it is not true.

He noted that all NRM positions must come from either the party spokesperson or its national chairman, President Yoweri Museveni.

“We may look humble and simple but we can also be tough and hard. The party constitution is very clear on how party members should conduct themselves. We have tried to engage such people but some of them seem to be very determined yet some of their statements made in public seem to be said on behalf of the party,” Todwong warned.

The NRM Secretary General warned those involved in anatagonising the party to stop before action is taken against them, noting that among the punishments that may be taken include dismissing them out of the party.

Todwong however on the other side applauded the party flagbearers who lost in the just concluded election for being disciplined and loyal to the party leadership.

“We thank you our flagbearers because you are disciplined. You know the right address and because of that, we pledge our support to you in everything including meeting the party chairman as requested,” Todwong said.

The group requested the party leadership to arrange for them a retreat at the National Leadership Institute in Kyankwanzi to get ideological training and clarity.

“We would like to go to Kyankwanzi not to train to become soldiers but to enhance our ideological capacities especially on government programs,” said the group chairperson, Julius Birigwa.

Speaking at the same occasion, the NRM Electoral Commission chairperson, Dr.Tanga Odoi reiterated Todwong’s comments that nobody shall be allowed to undermine NRM’s Central Executive Committee(CEC) and its guidance.

He warned that anyone who thinks they will form a group to campaign early with intentions of causing any change in CEC resolutions is wasting time.

Reconciliation

The NRM Secretary General revealed that the party leadership has agreed to begin countrywide tours aimed at reconciling party leaders, members and supporters who may have developed misunderstandings during last year’s general election.

He said they will have already held meetings in West Nile and Bukedi, adding that they are soon heading to Kigezi, Tooro, Karamoja, Bunyoro, Acholi, Lango, Busoga and later Buganda.

“These meetings are meant to reconcile our party member. We believe that during primaries, our members were seriously hurt and we didn’t have time to heal the wounds. We want that before the next primaries are carried out, our members have reconciled,” Todwong said.