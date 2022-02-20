Lugogo side KCCA FC on Saturday humbled Onduparaka FC to close the gap on table leaders, Vipers Sports Club in the StarTimes Uganda Premier League.

Coming into the game, Vipers that had earlier led the log with three points had failed to capitalize on it to take their lead further when they were held to a one all draw by army side UPDF FC on Friday.

Well knowing that the ball was in their court, KCCA FC who also sought to correct their mistakes in their earlier stalemate results against Onduparaka at a neutral ground following the abandoned game in Arua made no mistake beating the Caterpillars for once at Lugogo.

The hosts took the lead after 34 minutes, thanks to a Herbert Achai freekick in the top corner to ensure the first stanza ended with the Kasasiro boys in the driving seat.

In the second half, Morley Byekwaso’s boys were at it again with Arafat Usama scoring in the 59th minute to ensure KCCA FC enjoyed a comfortable lead at home.

However, there was a ray of hope for the visitors in the 83rd minute when Baden Mujahid scored with a long range shot but Onduparaka’s hopes were short-lived when defender Hassan Jurua scored in stoppage time to ensure the Kasasiro boys took home all the three points.

The win ensured KCCA FC on 39 points from 18 games played so far closed the gap on log leaders, Vipers SC to only one.

Tax collectors URA FC are third on 34 points, followed by BUL FC on 30 whereas struggling Express FC are on 29 points in fifth position after all playing 18 games.

In the relegation zone is Mbarara City FC on 16 points similar to Bright Stars in the 14th and 15th positions respectively whereas Tooro United are at the rock bottom with only nine points.