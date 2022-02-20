Government has given Uganda Muslim supreme Council(UMSC) committee green light to start traversing the entire country to consult Muslims over the ongoing constitutional review consultations.

Speaking during the joint press conference at Uganda Media Centre in Kampala, the state minister for ICT Godfrey Kabbyanga,appealed to the government operatives and officers to work closely with the instituted committee.

“The government is aware of this planned exercise so we call upon stakeholders at all levels including civic leaders such as RDCs, security agencies, local government leaders to work hand in hand with UMSC Constitutional review Commission as it carries on with the task of collecting views,” he said.

Kabbyanga said that between 2012-2014, President Museveni appointed a commission of inquiry into the affairs of the muslims led by Prof. Tarsis Kabwegyere.

The commission noted numerous loopholes in the UMSC constitution as a big source of the perennial conflicts in the Muslim community.

It therefore recommended the review of the UMSC constitution following nationwide consultations for the purpose of fostering unity, peace and development.

He later invited the UMSC commissioners in charge of Publicity, Kassimu Kamugisha, Raadhiyya Namakula and Ali Kankaka to explain their planned field activities.

Kamugisha took the journalists through the brief historical background on how the first UMSC Constitution was drafted and promulgated in 1972 and later amendments in 1982 and 1986.

He said with its structure and administrative units that includes nine Muslim administrative regions, 78 Muslim districts, 500 counties, 13060 Juma community mosques, special interest groups, like women, youth, children among others, there is need for all these to feature in the new constitution.

Namakula revealed that the commission will begin the exercise in Kampala Muslim region on February 22nd, 2022 .

While Kankaka said the commission will reach out to all Muslims and people of good will without any discrimination.