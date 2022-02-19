Police have arrested a private security guard attached to SWAT Security Company for shooting and injuries two street vendors in Kampala.

According to the Kampala Metropolitan deputy Police spokesperson, Luke Owoyesigyire, the incident that happened on Friday evening saw a team of KCCA enforcement officers chase vendors off William street.

“Some of the vendors rushed and hid inside Mutasa Kafero Plaza along William street. The security guard of SWAT Security Company one Lokaman Charles rushed inside the plaza to push out one of the vendors that had hid there. The mob reacted angrily and attempted to beat up the security guard which prompted the security guard to shoot at the crowd,”Owoyesigyire said on Saturday morning.

The Kampala Metropolitan deputy police spokesperson identified the victims as William Magezi, 35 and Douglas Emma, 25 who have since been taken to hospital for medication.

He added that the security guard has since been arrested and detained at the Central Police Station in Kampala whereas the rifle used in the shooting has also been taken as an exhibit as inquiries continue.

The case was reported at Wilson Road police post on SD Ref 19/18/02/22.

The development comes on the backdrop of heightened joint operations by KCCA , police and the UPDF to keep vendors off Kampala streets.

A number of them have since been arrested whereas several kiosks have also been razed down for being illegally erected in the city as part of efforts by KCCA to make Kampala a smart city.

Unlike in the past where operations against street vendors were not serious, this time round, KCCA enforcement officers, police and UPDF officers have maintained presence on the streets to prevent vendors from returning.