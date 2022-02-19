Most people have best friends of the opposite sex. Most females have male best friends, and even though men never talk about it or even expose them, they have female best friends. In a normal world, this should be okay, right?

Your best friend probably knows every small thing about you. You run to them for comfort, and they are the person you want to talk to in case of any bad or good news.

The first person you call when you have anything to share, be it a joke, a new opportunity, a new man or woman, anything, that is your best friend.

People lie when they say their partners are their best friends. If you ever hear someone say their husband or wife is their best friend, know that either they just got married or they don’t want you to think they find comfort somewhere else.

There are certain things you can not tell your wife. Hell, there are certain sex styles you can’t even try with your wife or husband.

Every marriage has someone on either side that knows all about its troubles. They know when the man comes back home late. Most husbands will complain about the lack of sex and the wife’s friends to their female best friends.

A best friend is sex waiting to happen. Any person you are vulnerable with is sex in waiting. There is no way you will slide in bed with a man and cry your eyes out, and they don’t get hard and want to slide inside you.

They will try to fight it for as long as they can, but one day, they will slide right inside your choochkie, and they will apologize, and it will become part of the friendship.

The moment sex happens between best friends, it might never stop. If it happens before you are married, even when you get married, you will still run to your best friend, and sex will happen.

The only way you can be safe with a best friend of the opposite sex is to make sure sex never happens. Restrain yourself from it because the moment you cross that line, you might never cross back.

You can hardly marry your best friend simply because you know them. You know their deepest darkest secret.

You know their not so good behaviours, and you don’t want to spend the rest of your life like any of their exes but on repeat.

Don’t ever interfere with your best friend’s relationship. Don’t ever approach any of the people your best friend is dating with the information you have.

Things that your best friend told you in confidence.

Stop trying to keep your best friend single. Let them make their mistakes. All your best friend wants when they are in a relationship is an ear to listen. Suggestions, not so much.

Listen to them rant away but don’t provide options. Do not allow or encourage your best friend to date your friends. Let them find someone outside both your circles so that you are not conflicted.

Till next time, stop sleeping with your best friend.