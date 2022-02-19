Human rights activists from Concerned Citizens Activists Uganda (CCAU) and Rubaga Social Justice Centre have urged the Deputy Speaker Anita Among not to mock victims of torture.

It follows an impeachment process initiated against the MP Francis Zaake who is accused of insulting Among after the deputy speaker allegedly mocked him over his torture ordeal.

Addressing journalists at Pope John Paul Memorial hotel, the activists said while it was wrong for Zaake to use vulgar language in response to the deputy speaker’s mockery, it was also wrong for Among to mock Zaake over his torture ordeal.

In recent times, discussions on torture have dominated social media platforms in the wake of the gruesome images of torture of novelist Kakwenza Rukirabashaija and NUP Coordinator for Kasese Samuel Masereka.

Habib Buwembo, the chairperson of Rubaga Social Justice Centre said torture has no place in a developed society.

“It was God’s grace that Zaake got treatment and healed from the wounds he experienced from torture,” he said.

The activists demanded that Among apologises for her remarks calling for a halt in the process of dismissing Zaake from the commission.

“Parliament should put a halt on the impeachment process of Zaake as backbencher parliament commissioner,” said Eric Opondo, secretary of the Concerned Citizens Activists Uganda.

Over 200 MPs have signed a notice of motion seeking to remove Zaake from his position as a commissioner of Parliament.