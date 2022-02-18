The Tanzania Football Federation (TFF) has banned a prominent Tanzanian football journalist for five years for allegedly publishing false and inflammatory information.

The federation says Shaffih Dauda cannot be involved in any football matters inside or outside the country.

He has also been fined six million Tanzanian shillings ($2,500; £1,840).

Mr Dauda has not made any official comment yet.

The article posted on his Instagram page last week has since been removed.

Apart from being a journalist, Mr Dauda is also a member of the TFF’s central committee.

He also works as a football scout and played a role in Mbwana Samatta’s move from Belgium’s KRC Genk to Aston Villa in 2020 making him the first Tanzanian to play in the English Premier league.

Source: BBC