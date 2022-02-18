A leading private hospital in Kenya’s capital, Nairobi, has carried out a penile implant procedure on a man suffering from erectile dysfunction.

The Aga Khan University Hospital said this was the first time such an operation had been carried out in East and central Africa.

It involves implanting a prosthesis device in the penis.

“The advantage of this surgery is that the man can have intercourse anytime they like without using a medication,” the lead surgeon, Dr Ahmed Yousef, said.

The procedure was carried out on a 44-year-old man who had been suffering from erectile dysfunction for a number of years.

“It is a very nice and short procedure. It is around one hour, and then he had a good erection,” Dr Yousef told Kenya’s Citizen TV.

Source: BBC