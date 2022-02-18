Ever tried to write a movie review but you just can’t contain the excitement?

That was what I call a CINEMATIC MASTERPIECE. This movie was so good; it that gave so much nostalgia. And to think I had opted to wait for the soft copy to be released, I should be ashamed.

As revealed in the trailer, Peter Parker/Tom Holland goes into a panic after Mysterio reveals his identity to the world. He approaches Doctor Strange to cast a spell to undo the same, only for the Sorcerer Supreme’s attempt to bend the multiverse divides, bringing all sorts of beings from other worlds into the MCU-verse. What a trailer, right?

Let’s get to it real quick. I can’t recall a part I did not like in that movie. First of all, DARE DEVIL!! OMG. I was not ready for that part at all, I just knew this was about to be the best movie at the moment.

Aunt May, poor Aunt May, she did have a good run but I feel like her death was just inevitable, you know, considering how Tobey in the first Spiderman movies lost his uncle Ben.

From the rumors before the movie was released, every one said Tobey and Garfield might feature but I was not at all ready for them.

The scream I let out in the cinema when I saw Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield!!!!. Not every day you get to watch your child hood favorites again. The way they come in, the jokes…don’t get me started on the conversations the three of them had, lovely and really hilarious stuff right there…The part during the fight when MJ fell and Andrew’s Spider-Man caught her, chillssss!, emotions, everything. He could not save his Gwen, least he could do was save Holland’s MJ. It was beautiful to watch. IT WAS A MOMENT; the cinema went wild.

We got to see classic villains like Doc Oc , Green Goblin, Electro, Lizard, Sandman play their roles exceptionally well.

It was a nice ending, bitter-sweet. We got to see our favourite characters all over again. I can only hope Tom gets to be friends with Ned and MJ again.

I cannot forget how incredible Doctor Strange was, what a performance from Benedict Cumberbatch right from the time he messes up the spell, all throughout the entire movie. He’s got jokes that one.

That post credit scene left me asking myself a lot of questions, is there going to be another Spiderman? we can only hope. Tom Hardy/ Venom leaving part of that black goo at the bar counter as well should be really interesting in the next movies to come.

Overall, one of the greatest MCU movies ever made. It gets a solid 10.