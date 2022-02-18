2022 seems to have started well for “Kipande” hitmaker Nina Roz who was gifted a Mark X by her new manager, Derrick Katumba. This follows months of a frosty relationship with Black Market Records, a talent management agency.

Nina Roz, real name, Nina Kankunda, accused Black Market Records of embezzling her loyalties and collecting money from her songs the label had no hand in.

It looks like the start of something new with manager Derrick Katumba. Since they started their partnership, the duo has been booked for numerous shows both in and outside the country.

Speaking while receiving the car, The Ugandan Property, as she prefers to be called, said she felt very motivated to work on bigger projects this year.

“I didn’t see this coming. I know I am hardworking, but it feels nice to work with people who can build you,” she said.

She also used the opportunity to talk about the works in the pipeline this year.

“Now that concerts have been opened, let’s get to work,” she said. “I have a new song called Kikole out, and I want to assure you there is more to come,” she added.