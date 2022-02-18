Speaker of Parliament Jacob Oulanyah has issued his first public statement since news of his ill health. In a tweet sent out on his official handle on February 17, 2021, Oulanyah said, “Fellow Ugandans, My deepest appreciation for your well-wishes and prayers. I wish you God’s blessings.”

Oulanyah has been receiving treatment for an undisclosed medical condition in the United States of America since February 4. Oulanyah was flown to the USA for specialised treatment at the recommendation of his Ugandan doctors.

Members of Parliament and the general public have since expressed concern at the lack of information about the status of the newly sworn in speaker of the house.

On Thursday, deputy speaker Anita Among added her voice to Oulanyah’s to assure the nation that the speaker is steadily recovering.

Among revealed that Oulanyah’s health had seen a huge positive change.

She added that the Speaker had been able to speak to some Members of Parliament.

“I would like to inform the country that Speaker Jacob Oulanyah is now in a very good state. He has been able to speak to many MPs and we thank God for that,” Among said.

The latest development comes after days of speculations over Oulanyah’s health.

Among, last week, confirmed that Oulanyah was responding well to treatment and debunked ‘baseless’ claims that had been making rounds on social media suggesting that the speaker’s health had deteriorated.

“Fellow Countrymen and Women, Our leader and brother the Rt Hon. Jacob Oulanyah is receiving treatment as recommended by the doctors. Disregard the falsehoods making rounds on social media about his health” Among said last week.

She has been asking people of good will to pray for a speedy recovery for the Speaker.

Oulanyah who last appeared in Parliament on December 21, 2021 has been out of the public for months after suffering from a yet to be known sickness.