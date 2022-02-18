Lions Clubs International Foundation (LCIF) has approved a grant of $ 550,533 to refurbish and equip Nsambya Specialised Eye Hospital in Kampala.

This was revealed on Thursday by LCIF second vice president, Dr Patti Hill and her spouse, Lion Greg Holmes, during their four days visit to Lions Clubs of Uganda, District 411B.

Dr Patti assured Nsambya Hospital management that LCIF is committed to in addition train medical personnel and carry out medical outreach programmes.

“We need to support training of technical staff at the Hospital in addition to maintaining sustainability through the presence of Lions Club members in these humanitarian projects. My job as vice president of Lions International is to support you and that’s why you should invest in research and training”, she said.

Dr Geoffrey Erem, a Specialist Radiologist at Nsambya Hospital and Coordinator of the Comprehensive Eye Care Project at Nsambya Hospital,said construction works at the specialised eye hospital stands at 80 % and that their entire construction project will cost $420,000 (roughly Shs 1.5 billion).

“Construction started in September 2021 and by June 2022 it will be over we hope”, he said.

Lions Clubs of Uganda Governor, John Bosco Ntangare, reiterated the need for Nsambya Hospital staff to join Lions Clubs, as a way to serve needy communities who can’t afford specialised treatment, access healthcare services.

Nsambya Hospital Chief Executive Officer, Dr Andrew Sekitoleko, said specialised eye treatment services to the disadvantaged is their priority, given the fact that the 119 years old hospital was founded by Christian Missionaries from Ireland, to serve both the rich and poor communities.