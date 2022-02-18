The State Minister for Microfinance, Haruna Kyeyune Kasolo has there is no need for a specific law to cater for Emyooga saccos since there is already an existing proper legal framework.

“There’s no need to bring another law,” he said. The laws we have are clear and we can arrest you if you steal Sacco money,”Kasolo said.

The minister was responding to suggestions by local leaders in Bunyaruguru County in Rubirizi district that there’s a need to put in place a specific law that would enable Emyooga defaulters be punished.

” We can’t just put in place a law for Emyooga because we have the Financial institutions Act,” he said, equating stealing Emyooga funds to a household head who steals sauce under the cover of darkness.

” This money is yours. You sign for it before the banks give. you the money. So how can you steal what’s yours? ”

During the function, the minister was impressed by Emyooga saccos for produce dealers, carpenters and performing artists in Bunyaruguru prompting him to ask why other saccos in this the constituency that’s known for growing tea, hadn’t done well.

” Covid-19 affected everybody. You can’t use it as an excuse not to perform well,” he said.

Sam Suubi, the Rubirizi District Police Commander said they going to apprehend those who have defaulted on their Emyooga loans.

” We have had several reports showing there are people who have refused to return the money. We are going arrest you in accordance with the law,” the DPC warned.

Ssuubi made it clear that all Emyooga beneficiaries should know the money isn’t for eating.

” The money is to expand your businesses and then you return for others to use. We shall follow the law to arrest you.”

John Twesigye , the Member of Parliament for Bunyaruguru County asked that his constituents to be trained more about Emyooga program.

Twesigye told the minister that his people misconstrued the program for a token from government having voted for NRM.

” They need more training how this works. We have some problems because people didn’t understand it very well.If Emyooga is implemented well, chances are high that the soon to be implemented Parish Development Model ( PMD) will pan out well,” he said.