Following the success of three (3) trips across the country last year, Vumbula Uganda, an events company that unearths the uniqueness of Uganda through premium event experiences is set for a 2-day festival dubbed ‘Vumbula Uganda Festival’ slated on 19th-20th March.

The festival brings together all the tourism enthusiasts in one space to celebrate Uganda’s beauty, culture, music, heritage, and her uniqueness in all aspects.

It’ll showcase the key tourism products that Uganda has to offer, and its main exhibitor; Uganda Museum, and other relevant tourism stakeholders will also exhibit a wide range of other tourism and cultural products to revelers, and this will be baked with some epic live band performances from Uganda’s top musicians, deejays, cultural troupes, and lots more.

The entrance fee is UGX 50,000 (which comes with a free Nile Special Can), and the festival is powered by Nile Special, Ministry of Tourism, Wildlife And Antiquities, Roke Telkom, TotalEnergies and National Forestry Authority.

For reservations call; 0700743505/077778792. Come and be part of the biggest tourism event.