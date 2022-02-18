The Uganda Muslim Supreme Council (UMSC) has urged education secretaries from the nine Muslim regions across the country to popularise e-learning in muslim founded schools and institutions, saying that the world has gone digital.

The remarks were made by Juma Bakhit Cucu ,the UMSC Education Secretary during a one day of Training in Education Systems organised by the Education department of the Uganda Muslim Supreme Council.

Cucu urged the regional secretaries to revamp and reactivate education committees by liaising with their regional administration to identify qualified and competent Muslims who are ready to serve the community when they are called upon.

“Create harmonious relations with administrators of schools and education Institutions in your areas. You need to work hard continuously in assessing learners and evaluating teachers if the muslim community is to attain the desired academic goals,” he said.

Cucu called upon all those in charge of education to begin thinking of organising sports competitions among schools in the regions as a way of enhancing talents to help the learners to benefit from it to earn a living.

He also informed the participants about a well-wisher who has pledged to donate to the department modern print machines for purposes of producing learning materials and exams.

Concerning the recent errors cited in one of the study materials produced by the National Curriculum Development Centre- NCDC, Cucu said they are pursuing the matter until the errors are rectified.

The participants were also sensitised on how to apply online for scholarships and bursaries so as to help needy students in their areas access quality education abroad.

The participants were drawn from Northern, Bunyoro- Toro, East Buganda, Busoga and Kampala Muslim regions.