Former Member of Parliament for Kawempe South Mubarak Munyagwa has castigated the member of the National Unity Platform (NUP) for betraying Ugandans.

Munyagwa attacked the NUP principal Robert Kyagulayi Ssentamu alias Bobi Wine for claiming that President Museveni is a dictator yet he has all the time to relax on the beach in his yacht.

“How do you tell people that President Museveni is a dictator who wishes bad for everyone, a murderer yet the same people are seeing you every day at your beach in an expensive yacht relaxing with your wife while music is blaring?” Munyagwa posed.

“The same people are seeing you and your political friends throwing parties, weddings and you say you are removing a dictator?” he added.

Munyagwa said that these acts will bring people anger against the said opposition.

“Someone has a relative who was arrested because of you and you are on your boat relaxing. Do you think the whites are stupid when you go telling them Museveni is murdering you while they are seeing pictures and videos of you in boats and parties every time?” he said.

Munyagwa through more jabs at the opposition on parliament, accusing them of abandoning the discussion on the oil Bill and instead chose to go play soccer in Tanzania.

“We have an opposition that chose to go to play football in Tanzania instead of discussing the oil bill that was at hand,” he said.

Munyagwa said the NUP has lost direction and can not be trusted to overthrow Museveni.

“Some have already bought houses in the US. They are heavily funded by the regime. It’s a pity,” Munyagwa alleged.

Responding to Munyagwa on his Facebook account, Mpuuga said, “This one better be advised that NUP knows how to make him jobless and desperate!! A man who could not produce a committee report in two and a half years when he chaired COSASE needs to immediately shut up for his own good!”