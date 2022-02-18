Ethiopia’s biggest sugar factory, Finchaa, has resumed operations after week-long disruptions in an area where Oromo Liberation Army (OLA) rebels are active, an official has said.

Truck drivers had refused to travel to the Horro Guduru zone in the Oromia region because of security concerns, resulting in a fuel shortage, Ethiopian Sugar Corporation acting communication executive, Reta Demeke, told BBC Amharic.

The problem had been resolved, and the factory resumed production on Tuesday, he added.

According to Mr Reta, this was the first time the factory had to stop production because of security concerns, but he refuted reports that the OLA had attacked the plant.

However, Mr Reta acknowledged that around four tractors were burnt down a few weeks ago.

He sad he could not comment on who was behind the blaze.

Bekele Dechasa, the top government official in Horro Guduru zone recently told the media that rebels had set tractors and sugar cane on fire.

Finchaa factory has an annual production capacity of 270,000 tonnes.

