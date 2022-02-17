The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has said that the reports of a purported visit by General Salim Saleh to President Paul Kagame in Kigali, Rwanda are not true.

In a statement dated February 17, 2022, the ministry said that members of the public should take caution before circulating any information that could derail efforts being taken to mend the relationship between Uganda and Rwanda.

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs would like to categorically state that the information circulating on social media about the above-mentioned visit is not true,” the ministry said in a statement.

“Uganda and Rwanda are doing everything possible to normalise their bilateral relations but are also mindful of some members of the public whose actions could derail the warm and cordial relations being cultivated between the two countries.”

The Foreign Affairs Ministry however stressed that there is no such a visit and urged all members of the public ti desist from circulating information that js devoid of facts.

“For the record, there is no planned visit go Kigali by General Salim Saleh,” the ministry stressed.

NBS TV’s Canary Mugume had earlier tweeted that Saleh was set to pay Kagame a visit in what he termed as another move towards mending Uganda-Rwanda relations.

Mugume later admitted his error and retracted his tweet.