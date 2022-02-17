Kenyan comedian, Eric Omondi has been lined up for a performance at Comedy Store’s show on Wednesday.

According to Paul Ampurire, the Public and Media Relations Manager for Comedy Store Uganda, Omondi’s performance will coincide with the return of the comedy show to Lugogo UMA Multipurpose Hall from Levels Lounge in Kitante where they had moved after the onset of the Coronavirus pandemic.

Next week’s show will also be the first as the comedy show changes day from Thursdays to Wednesdays.

“By moving back to Lugogo, we are basically bringing the larger Comedy Store family back together and really rekindling the experience that they were used to pre-Covid,” Ampurire said.

He however noted that Levels Lounge will continue to be their afterparty venue every Wednesday where fans get to freely interact with their favorite comedians and artistes.

“It is yet another perfect way to unwind and have a good time,” he said.