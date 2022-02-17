Brig Gen Felix Kulayigye has assumed office as the defence and UPDF spokesperson following his appointment earlier this month.

He takes over from Lt Col Ronald Kakurungu who has been serving in acting capacity since last month when Brig Flavia Byekwaso was sent for a year’s course at the National Defence College in Buikwe.

Speaking at the takeover ceremony, the Chief of Personnel and Administration in the UPDF, ,Maj Gen George Igumba asked the new officer bearer to steer it towards greater heights, given that he is known for his enthusiasm and charisma.

“Bringing back Brig Gen Kulayigye is to add flavour and vigour to what has already been provided. The dynamics have changed and the paradigm has shifted but I remain confident that you will fit in the shoes of those who have been here before you and considering that you have been in the same job before,” Maj Gen Igumba said. Brig Gen Kulayigye previously served as defence spokesperson between 2005 and 2013.

Maj Gen Igumba applauded Lt Col Ronald Kakurungu for having measured up to his duties as he held fort in acting capacity.

“You have been able to hold fort for close to two months and by my standard, you have done well.”

The incoming defence spokesperson, Brig Kulayigye applauded the appointing authority for the trust and confidence in him for this appointment.

He equally thanked Lt Col Ronald Kakurungu for steering the office during the period he was serving in acting capacity.

Kulayigye noted that the change in the times calls for teamwork, vigilance and maximum cooperation given that the centre of gravity for the government is the UPDF.

Lt Col Ronald Kakurungu thanked the Ministry of Defence and the UPDF leadership for entrusting him to the position of spokesperson and in the same spirit congratulated Brig Gen Kulayigye on his appointment and wished him the best during his tour of duty.

Lt Col Ronald Kakurungu stays on as the deputy defence spokesperson.

The handover was attended by the UPDF Land Forces spokesperson, Lt Col Chris Magezi, the Air force spokesperson, Maj Edward Birungi, public relations officers from service units and other staff from the office of the defence spokesperson.