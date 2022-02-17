Diannah Nsabagasani

The American Tower Cooperation (ATC) has donated 88 medical oxygen cylinders to government to energize Uganda’s fight against Covid 19.

Thirty of the cylinders will be taken to Kiruddu Hospital, 29 to Gulu regional referral hospital and 29 will go to Arua hospital.

Mark Turyamureba the head of Legal at ATC said they are cognizant of the communities they operate in.

“We operate across the country and we are also alive to the circumstances that our country finds itself in. We have not been spared the brunt of the pandemic. During the second wave we lost so many Ugandans, and one of the reasons we lost so many Ugandans was due to shortage of medical oxygen in the various hospitals,” he said.

The firm also made a contribution of $ 100,000 (roughly 360 million) for the obtainment of medical testing kits by the government.

The ministry of Health appreciated the donation.

Dr Henry Mwebesa, the Director General Health Services hailed ATC for being a reliable partner.

“Last year they supported training especially in infections control in isolation units and the vaccination campaign in Mubende district,” Mwebesa said.

ATC has been in operation in Uganda since 2012 as a subsidiary of the American Tower Operation based in the United States.

ATC’s main focus is telecommunication and infrastructure provision, catering to the hoisting of telephone masts.