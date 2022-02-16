Ugandan artiste Douglas Mayanja alias Weasel has expressed bitterness and disappointment to the organizers of the show in which Nigerian artiste Chike-Ezekpeazu Osebuka alias Chike sang a song from the defunct Goodlyfe crew.

Chike was in Uganda for a live concert at Serena Hotel, which was sold out days before. However, in one of his stage performances, the Nigerian belted out a song in memory of Uganda’s talented artiste, Radio Mowzey, a counterpart of Weasel’s.

Although Chike’s action should have warmed Weasel up, the singer has taken to social media to express his dismay, saying he should have asked for permission.

“Ugandan Event Organisers why do you invite international artists to come and perform our own songs without consulting us?” Weasel posed, accusing them of undermining him.

“There is no one we can refuse to give rights to perform or pay tribute to our own as long as you go through the right channels. Show some respect, come and ask for permission. If Wizkid and Rudebuoy Psquare can come and ask for permission, they who are you?” he added.

Weasel said he will not be accepting such cases in the near future.

“I think we have been too silent; we are going to start going a bit too hard on this thing,” he said.

Weasel does not come to the table with clean hands, he has been accused together with the late Mowzey Radio for ‘stealing” Nakudata song which brought them to the limelight from Omulangira Suna.

Weasel had also been accused of remixing the Sivio Ndivio song from Tanzania’s Professor Jay without his permission.

VIDEO: https://www.youtube.com/shorts/jlfqcj6gxwk