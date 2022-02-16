Government has suspended mandatory Covid-19 testing at Entebbe Airport, Minister for Transport Gen Katumba Wamala has confirmed.

In a phone interview with Nile Post, the minister confirmed that government took this stance during the cabinet meeting that was held on Monday, February 14, 2022.

“Yes that was the resolution of cabinet. Government decided that there will be no more testing for Covid-19 at the airport,” Katumba told this website.

The suspension, according to Gen Katumba will also apply to all the other points of entry.

The development comes as a sigh of relief to inbound travellers and returnees from abroad who had to part with a mandatory 30 USD (about shs 110,000) each time they were entering the country.

The directive to test all inbound travellers had been effected last year, in 2021.

A number of Ugandans were frustrated, questioning the relevance of paying for a Covid-19 test at the airport yet they come in with negative PCR tests from their departure points.