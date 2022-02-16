The Police in Nansana and Mukono are investigating three separate murder incidents by mob.

According to ASP Luke Owoyesigyire who is the Deputy PRO Kampala Metropolitan, the first incident in Nansana was reported at around 6am on Tuesday, February 15th

Owoyesigyire said that by press time, police had established that two suspects grabbed a phone from an unidentified person who was headed home from a bar, prompting the victim to make an alarm which was responded to by Boda Boda riders.

“One of the suspected thieves was lynched to death by the Boda Boda riders, while the other survived after Police intervention,” Owoyesigyire said.

According to Owoyesigyire, the deceased has been identified by Police as Isaac also known as ‘Dog City’, a resident of Kibuloka while the survivor is one Mugisha Mwesigwa, a resident of Kyebando.

At the time of filing this report, the deputy PRO of Kampala Metropolitan said that the surviving suspect was being held at Masitowa Police where he had received treatment for injuries sustained.

In another incident, reported at Nansana West A, the body of a male adult believed by Police to be aged around 18, was also discovered by residents, who informed police.

Owoyesigyire said that Police investigations have since established that two people snatched a phone from a reveller who was coming from Unique bar, prompting him to also make an alarm that brought Boda Boda riders to the scene.

“The riders responded by hitting one of the thieves until he died. The other one allegedly survived and run away,” Owoyesigyire said.

By press time, the identity of the deceased was yet to be established as he had no identification documents on him according to the police PRO.

Mukono

Police in Mukono also reported that they are investigating the murder of two yet-to-be-identified people that were killed by a mob in the wee hours of Monday night.

According to reports, the two were behind incidents of theft that had taken place during the Valentine’s day festivities at the Summer gardens.

It is alleged that the deceased were part of the “Kibaasi” gang that had used musician King Saha’s concert as a chance to snatch phones and hand bags.

Revellers were reported to have taken matters in their own hands and fought off the gang, killing two in the process.

“The police responded and one life had already been lost, the other could not make it to hospital and died on the way,” Owoyesigyire told the press.

By press time, the two bodies were conveyed to Kawolo Hospital for a post mortem. Both the deceased were yet to be identified at the time.

Ssalongo Nyombi Moses, the LC1 Chairperson of Mukono Wantoni Village condemned acts of mob justice.

Owoyesigyire said that community liaison officers have been tasked to sensitise Boda Boda riders against taking the law into their own hands, and instead report such cases to police for further management.