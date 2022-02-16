Ambrose Tashobya has been appointed chairman, National Council of Sports (NCS) for the next two years with immediate effect.

Tashobya’s appointment was confirmed by the State Minister for Education and Sports, Dennis Hamson Obua in a communique issued on Tuesday, February 15, 2022.

In the same statement, minister Obua appointed former Olympics gold medal winner Stephen Kiprotich and other nine as members of the NCS.

“In exercise of the powers vested upon me by section 3(ii) of the National Council of Sports Act (1964), I am pleased to appoint the following as Chairman and members of NCS for the term of 2 years with immediate effect,” reads part of the minister’s communique.

Other appointed members include Cecilia Anyakoit, Zubair Galiwango, Andrew Owiny, Oyulu Juliet, William Galiwango, Evelyn Piyola, Agatha Namirembe, Susan Anek and Derrick Namisi.

Tashobya who is also the former president, Federation of Uganda Basketball Association (FUBA) replaces Donald Rukare whose two-year term expired.

In his farewell message, Rukare thanked NCS for having given him the opportunity to steer the council and wished his successor the best of luck.

“It has been an honour and absolute pleasure to have steered the National Council of Sports ( NCS) over the last two years together with council members. Thank you Janet Museveni Hamson Obua for the opportunity. Wishing Chair Ambrose Tashobya all the best in their tenure.” Rukare said.

National Council of Sports (NCS) is a statutory organ whose establishment, status and powers are enshrined under The NCS Act of 1964, to among other things; Develop, Promote and Control sports activities in Uganda on behalf of Government.