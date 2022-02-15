The office of the Leader of Opposition in Parliament has written to the office of the Speaker of Parliament protesting a motion that is expected to remove Parliament Commissioner Francis Zaake from office.

According to the letter, the motion is an ambiguous one and contravenes Rule 107 clauses 2 to 7 which demand a written notice being served to the office of the Speaker articulating the grounds of the motion and the evidence thereof.

“The Parliamentary Rules of Procedure require that the grounds and evidence should be displayed at the Members’ notice board, and a list placed at the Sergeant-at-Arms office for at least 1/3 of MPs with voting rights to sign,” Leader of Opposition Mathias Mpuuga states.

“It remains unclear how the 1/3 of MPs was notified and persuaded to sign the petition which was never displayed for 14 days as required by the Rules of Procedure. The motion abuses the requirements of Rule 110(5). It also compromises transparency and compliance to Rules 110(2) and 107(5) plus the rule of Natural Justice which demands a fair hearing. The Opposition platform will maintain its ongoing boycott of plenary” he adds.

The Gulu West Member of Parliament Ojara Martin Mapenduzi, who was nominated by the National Unity Platform (NUP) as the head of the Local Government’s Accounts Committee chairman in parliament, will this afternoon move a motion to evict NUP’s Francis Butebi Zaake as a parliament commissioner.

Zaake was also appointed as Parliament Commissioner by the same party that appointed Mapenduzi.

However, as the House sits today, Mapenduzi is on the order paper to move a motion that will call for the removal of Zaake from office according to rule 110 of the rules of procedure of parliament.

Mapenduzi’s motion will be seconded by Amolatar Woman Member of Parliament Atim Agnes Apea from the ruling National Resistance Movement.

Also to second the motion is Soroti West Member of Parliament (Independent) Jonathan Ebwalu and Busia legislator Geoffrey Macho, also independent.

The legislators accuse MP Zaake of incompetence, lack of discipline among others issues.