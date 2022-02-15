The overseer of the Universal Apostles’ Fellowship Church of Righteousness (UAFCR), Fred Isanga, commonly referred to as ‘Prophet’ Daudi, has refuted torture claims, as schemes being propagated by what he termed as enemies of the church’s progress.

UAFCR church came into the limelight during the nationwide lockdown over alleged human rights violations, after a section of believers claimed that had been tortured for opposing some of what they termed as unrealistic church practices.

While addressing the media on some of these allegations, Isanga stressed that they preach the gospel of righteousness, which entails believers to live their lives in right standing with God’s commandments; however, some believers fail to meet the standards.

“We cannot compromise with the foundation of righteousness which over the years has propagated a breeding ground for the raising of morally upright citizens with patriotic values and virtues to contribute towards the shaping of Uganda’s modern society,” he explained.

Isanga tasked Ugandans to always involve themselves in modern agricultural practices, which will enable them to have both daily meals and improved incomes.

Jennifer Namuyangu, the minister of state for Bunyoro Affairs minister, who doubles as a preacher within the church, noted that the allegations labeled against their church have never earned them any successful conviction before reputable courts of law over the years.

Namuyangu challenged the faithful to always ignore such negative statements against their church, arguing that ill-minded individuals, harboring hidden agendas of undermining the church foundations, are orchestrating such diversionary allegations.