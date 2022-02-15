The Gulu West Member of Parliament Ojara Martin Mapenduzi, who was nominated by the National Unity Platform (NUP) as the head of the Local Government’s Accounts Committee chairman in parliament, will this afternoon move a motion to evict NUP’s Francis Butebi Zaake as a parliament commissioner.

Zaake was also appointed as Parliament Commissioner by the same party that appointed Mapenduzi.

However, as the House sits today, Mapenduzi is on the order paper to move a motion which will call for the removal of Zaake from office according to rule 110 of the rules of procedure of parliament.

Mapenduzi’s motion will be seconded by Amolatar Woman Member of Parliament Atim Agnes Apea from the ruling National Resistance Movement.

Also to second the motion is Soroti West Member of Parliament (Independent) Jonathan Ebwalu and Busia legislator Geoffrey Macho, also independent.

The legislators accuse MP Zaake of incompetence, lack of discipline among others issues.

Rule 110 of the Rules of Procedure of Parliament provides that Member of the Commission, other than the Speaker or the Leader of Government, Leader of the Opposition or the Minister of finance may be removed from office by Parliament for—