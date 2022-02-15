Aloesha Organic Natural Health Products Limited a health services provider through the use of herbal medicines has unveiled a 49 Acre eco-tourism centre located at Bombo – Kalule in Luweero district.

The site was unveiled as part of the 10-year celebrations for the herbal products company.

“As we mark 10 years since the establishment of Aloesha Organic on February,16, 2022, eco-tourism is a phenomenon that has become prevalent across the world and Uganda is no exception. Eco-tourism is being endorsed as a way of addressing climate change, conservation of biodiversity, provision of employment, boosting the local tourism industry, among other advantages. This site is well-timed that we enhance the efforts to add something onto the product catalogue of our country,” said Bugingo Don Patrick, the Managing Director at Aloesha Organic Natural Health Products.

He explained that the new eco-tourism center sits on about 49 acres of land and comprises of a nursery establishment, ornamental compound, a medicinal tree forest and a training institute.

The eco-tourism site also has more than 500 tree and plant species.

According to Bugingo, this is part of their efforts to promote the use of herbal medicine but also promote domestic tourism.

He noted that the Aloesha Organic Training Institute located at the eco-tourism site was established in 2018 as a specialized herbal health institute of higher learning that focuses on intensive preparation and equipment of present-day youths, practitioners, and people with disabilities with practical skills in the field of herbal medicine and related disciplines.

“The institute is recognized, licensed and supervised by the Ministry of Education and the Directorate of Industrial Training (DIT) as an integrated skilling institute for formal and non-formal students,”Bugingo said.

John Kaddu, an evaluator at the Private Sector Foundation Uganda hailed Aloesha Organic for the new initiative.

“We commend Aloesha Organic for not only establishing an eco-tourism centre, but going a notch higher to provide a training Institute where learners are able to attain employable skills that will boost the output of the quality of the service and products delivered on the market. PSFU acknowledges such initiatives designed by partners like Aloesha aimed at enhancing economic activities, and we pledge our continued support as well as creating an enabling operating environment for them,” Kaddu noted.

Sophie Balijuka, the Product Development Officer at Uganda Tourism Board mentioned that the recent opening of the economy and the different initiatives conducted by Uganda Tourism Board to promote local tourism makes the launch of the Aloesha eco-tourism centre timely as this will not only increase the number of tourism sites that Ugandans and travelers from across the region and the globe can visit, but it will also contribute to income generating avenues for the country.

Educationist and training consultant at Aloesha, Organic training institute Fagil Mandy said the institute will impart the requisite skills into the population.

“For this eco-tourism centre to thrive, it is key that the requisite skill sets and knowledge on conserving and maintaining the plants, and environment as a whole are passed on, and with the proficient training conducted at the Aloesha Organic Training Institute, I believe the investment is worthwhile and it will create a lot of opportunity for the learners as they will gain skills that see them have a competitive advantage on the job market,” he said.