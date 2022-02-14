The country has yet again given birth to a young entrepreneur with very interesting business acumen.

The young boy, a vendor operating in the outskirts of Kampala City, moves around with a bucket of eggs.

While at first, he looks like a young man from a hustling family looking to meet his end and that of his family through retailing eggs, in the end, he is far away from it.

An egg could cost you between Shs200 to Shs300 on a normal day while the vendor is most likely to sell between half a tray and one if the business of booming.

But there is no need for that kind of mathematics for this young egg-swindler, who has made it a habit of tricking his customers by getting to their emotions.

The yet-to-be-identified young vendor according to witnesses fakes a fall which ensures the contents in the bucket pour to the ground, automatically granting him a harsh loss.

It is at this point that he cries to the non-suspecting people nearby who get touched and offer to cater to his losses, he then moves away happily to trap his next victim.

He has been spotted in areas of Ntinda, Kamwokya, Bukoto, and depending on the returns on this lucrative business, he finds himself at different locations that can fetch a well-loaded clientele.

He has already been photo-profiled and discussed on Twitter;