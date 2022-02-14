Ugandan security has announced the busting of two more terror cells in Lukaya(Kalungu) and Butambala following an operation.

Addressing journalists on Monday, Police spokesperson Fred Enanga said following intelligence leads, counter terrorism security teams raided and dismantled two terror cells linked to Imam Suleman Nsubuga whose earlier cell in Lweza, Wakiso district was raided and is currently on the run.

“Our teams raided two hideouts of suspected terror cells and seven suspects were arrested who indicated they were being inspired to carry out attacks on security personnel and installations within the country by one Imam Nsubuga Suleman,”Enanga said.

The police spokesperson said whereas Nsubuga is still on the run following the raid on his hideout in Lweza last year, the hunt is still.

Enanga warned that whereas security has dismantled and weakened terror cells in the country, there are still remnants whose sponsors are trying to rebuild their networks and capabilities.

“These are operational cells which are autonomous, mobile and flexible. However, we want to reassure the public we will ensure we eliminate them and prevent creation of new cells.”

Enanga insisted that there are so many Ugandans who have been radicalized and willing to do anything possible to carry out terror attacks, especially on soft targets.

He asked members of the public to be vigilant and on the look out of any suspicious persons and items that could be used by terrorists to carry out attacks.

Following the double attacks at the Central Police Station and along Parliamentary Avenue last year in which over seven people including police officers were killed, Ugandan security launched operations targeting ADF terror cells in the country.

A number of people believed to be linked to the double attacks have either been arrested or killed in action by security forces.

The attack also saw the Ugandan army, UPDF launch an operation together with their Congolese counterparts, FADRC against ADF hideouts in the thick DRC forests.

The operation which begun with artillery and air strikes against the ADF camps has since been named Shuja, a Kiswahili word for bravery.