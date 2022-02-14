The Liverpool forward scored the winning penalty as the Teranga Lions beat Egypt 4-2 on penalties to clinch their first-ever Africa Cup of Nations, after the game ended goalless following extra time.

His three goals and two assists for the West African nation earned him the Most Valuable Player (MVP) award and now the mayor of Sedhiou, Adboulaye Diop, says the region’s football stadium will be named after its favourite son.

“I would like, through this decision to give the name of Sadio Mané to the Stade de Sédhiou, to express the recognition of all the daughters and sons of the region, towards a man who makes known to the humanity as a whole, Bambali and its regional capital, namely Sédhiou,” Diop, who doubles as Senegal’s minister of culture and communication, was quoted as saying by the local media.