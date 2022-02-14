By Wilson Akiiki Kaija

Our political history has some narratives which are attributed to some our leaders but there’s no solid evidence to prove the actual origin/author. But they continue to play a role in our journey as a nation.

One such narrative is from a line attributed to Uganda’s independence leader, Dr. Apollo Milton Obote.

“A good Muganda is a dead one!”

Looking back at the fallout between Prime Minister Obote and President Edward Mutesa, it is easy to believe the former actually made those comments. He, however, went to his grave denying ever making the statement!

At the height of their power, the two leaders’ disagreement climaxed in May 1966 when Obote sent the national army to attack the palace of Mutesa, who was also Kabaka of Buganda.

Mutesa escaped and ran into exile in the UK where he died three years later. The cause of death is still a debate to this day. While the official records indicate alcoholic poisoning, his close associates believe, strongly, Mutesa was poisoned by agents of the state of the Republic of Uganda.

While alive, the Kabaka was barred from returning to his homeland and to access his resources at home. A king and former president was made to live a pauper’s life in a foreign land. This, however, did not stop the government in Uganda from issuing a statement, after his death, saying his family was free to return his body to Uganda for burial!

The leaders of the time finally agreed with a dead Mutesa. The family and Buganda Kingdom officials, of course, chose to bury Mutesa in the UK, temporarily, until 1971, when Obote was out of power.

Obote himself would spend two decades in his second exile after he lost power to the military for the second time, in 1985. Throughout his exile, the leaders in Kampala demonized him, with words such as “swine” used to describe him.

When he died in 2005, however, the government of the day softened suddenly. His body was brought back home, several days of mourning were announced, Parliament organized a special sitting to honour the former president and President Yoweri Museveni was the “Chief Mourner”.

For the very first time, Museveni addressed (a dead) Obote as “Mzee” Obote!

This brings me to the Emorimor story and the way we Ugandans love people more when they die.

On January 18, 2022, Emorimor Papa Iteso, Augustine Lemukol Osuban, was admitted at the COVID-19 Centre at Soroti Regional Referral Hospital.

Aged 88 and a bit overweight, his condition began to deteriorate rapidly. A decision was made to transfer him to Mulago National Referral Hospital.

On the night of 26 January 2022, he was transferred to Mulago. That day, according to a source, there was talk of asking for a helicopter (from the government) to ease the movement for the elderly and visibly frail Iteso Cultural Leader. This was, however, abandoned as there was no chopper available to airlift him.

The long journey from Soroti to Kampala began and, 320 kilometres later, he arrived in the early hours of 27 January 2022.

On 05 February 2022, the Emorimor died! And the beautiful condolence messages began to flow in from all corners.

The following day, the Government of the Republic of Uganda declared that the Emorimor would be accorded a State Burial in memory of his great contribution to peace-building and reconciliation in Teso.

Flags have been flying at half-mast.

There was a special sitting of Parliament, last week, to honour him. Some speakers picked the best of Shakespearean lines to eulogize Papa.

Different organisations, big and small, have issued statements and sent condolence messages. Some with huge cash contributions.

William Aloch, a founder member, Iteso Cultural Union (ICU), the organisation Papa Emorimor headed, took it a step higher. We all must cry, he says!

“Even if Papa Emorimor was old,” Aloch was quoted in the media, “our tradition dictates that all people who turn up for the burial have to mourn.”

He adds: “We want to see all Iteso who come to bury Papa; be it professors, vice president or ministers, shed tears. Without shedding a tear, you are branded a witch.”

Don’t be surprised when the chopper that was not available to take him to Mulago Hospital will be provided to take the body home for burial.

We love the Emorimor more in death than when he lived!

We cannot be seen to be witches!

Rest well Papa Emorimor!

The writer Wilson Akiiki Kaija is a journalist