Former Aruu County Member of Parliament (MP) Samuel Odonga Otto has announced that he has officially retired from elective politics.

Otto made the announcement via his Twitter platform, Monday.

“I am retiring from Ugandan elective politics. I know there is a difference between “quiting”and “having enough”. No matter the outcome of Elec. Appeal No. 002 of 2021, I will not seek re-election now or in 2026.

I WISH THE NEW ACTORS BEST OF LUCK!” Otto said in a tweet.

RETIRING FROM ELECTIVE POLITICS

I am retiring from Ugandan elective politics. I know there is a difference between "quiting"and "having enough". No matter the outcome of Elec. Appeal No. 002 of 2021, I will not seek re-election now or in 2026.

I WISH THE NEW ACTORS BEST OF LUCK! pic.twitter.com/6TFAkMsQne — Odonga Otto (@odongaotto) February 14, 2022

Otto represented Aruu County in parliament for the last 20 years before he was trounced by Christopher Komakech, an independent candidate who polled 9,327 votes against Otto’s 5,953 votes.

Otto would however petition court, challenging his opponent’s win saying that Komakech did not resign from his position as a psychiatrist nurse at Butabika National Referral Hospital before taking part in the election.

In August 2021, Justice Asiimwe Tadeo of the Gulu High Court ruled that Komakech had indeed wrongly addressed his resignation to the Executive Director of Butabika Hospital, instead of the Permanent Secretary Health Service Commission since he was a pensionable public servant, as per the Public Service Standing Order and therefore ordered for fresh elections.

In December, the forty four year old Otto, who is also a lawyer by profession enrolled to for an International Masters in Sports Law Enforcement in Madrid, Spain, and said that he he regrets all the time he had spent in politics.