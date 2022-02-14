The Minister for Science, Technology, and Innovations Dr. Monica Musenero has advised parents of Bukedi North to encourage their children to take up sciences subjects.

‘’I am here today to tell all parents that let’s encourage our children to take up with sciences because in almost everything these days we need scientists, ’’ Musenero said.

The Minister made the remarks over the weekend at Kabelekeke Village, Petete Sub County, Butebo District while handing over 20 bursaries to students perusing sciences at St. Paul High school Petete.

The scholarships include studying from A level up to university free of charge.

The minister who doubles as the Director of the school told parents that ministers don’t come from expensive schools but from humble remote schools with quality and affordable education.

She told parents never to strain themselves looking for distant and expensive schools in Kampala but should rather take the advantage of nearby schools.

She appealed to students to desist from strikes but should cooperate with the teachers for the smooth running of the school.

Steven Nakooma a parent thanked the minister for the good heart she has for the poverty-stricken families in Bukedi.

‘’If we had many such people in our communities here would be far developed’’ Mr. Nakooma said.

He applauded the minister for supplementing the government’s efforts of offering education to needy children.

Agatha Kaasa one of the beneficiaries expressed her gratitude to the minister for uplifting children from needy families.

‘’I was always sent home from school because I lacked scholastic materials and school fees but now with this scholarship, the sky will be the limit’’ Kaasa said.