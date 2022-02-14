The Court of Appeal has ruled in government’s favor in a case in which the Attorney General sought to have former coordinator of intelligence services, Gen David Sejusa back into the army

In 2020, Justice Margaret Oguli Oumo ruled that Gen Sejusa was entitled to constructive discharge by issuing him with a discharge certificate since he had ceased to be a serving officer in the army from the day his employer withdrew his salary, allowances and other benefits.

The judge of the High Court declared that Gen Sejusa is no longer subject to military law and ordered government to pay him Shs750 million as damages for violating his rights when he was arrested, detained, prosecuted and denied bail by the General Court Martial.

However, following the judgment, the Attorney General ran to the Court of Appeal to challenge the finding.

However, on Monday, a panel of three justices of the Court of Appeal including Christopher Madrama, Irene Mulyagonja, Monica Mugenyi quashed the High Court decision.

The justices said that having sought retirement from the army in November 2015 but got no response from the UPDF Commissions Board within the mandatory 90 days, Gen Sejusa ought to have waited for feedback from the board before petitioning the High Court.

“lt is debatable whether the failure by the Board to communicate a decision within 90 days should be taken as a refusal of the resignation or as consent. What is important is that the Board is required to communicate in writing. The requirement to communicate is mandatory. This is taken from the wording of section 66 (2) of the UPDF Act,”the court ruled.

The judges explained that the approval of the application to resign can be withheld on reasonable grounds and that the effect of not communicating the approval or disapproval of the application meant that Gen Sejusa continued to be a serving army officer.

“ln practical terms, he remained the serving officer of the UPDF after the statutory 90 days and this amounted in practicaI effect, for the intervening period before he receives his or her approval or refusal of the approval, a refusal.”

The Court of Appeal consequently overturned the judgment by Justice Margaret Oumo Oguli that had indicated the Gen Sejusa had been retired from the army.