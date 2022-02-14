The deputy Speaker of Parliament, Anita Among has called on the public to disregard rumours about Speaker Jacob Oulanyah’s health.

Oulanyah was flown to the United States last week where he is currently receiving treatment.

Over the week, rumours suggesting that Oulanya’s health had deteriorated have been making rounds especially on social media. Other rumours claimed that the Speaker had died.

However, in a tweet, Among dismissed the rumours saying they are baseless and unfounded.

Among confirmed that Oulanyah is still under treatment and asked Ugandans to continue praying for him for a speedy recovery.

“Fellow Countrymen and Women, Our leader and brother the Rt Hon. Jacob Oulanyah is receiving treatment as recommended by the doctors. Disregard the falsehoods making rounds on social media about his health.I ask all people of good will to pray for a speedy recovery for him.” Among said.

Last week, Among finally confirmed to Members of Parliament that Oulanyah was unwell and that he had been flown to U.S on February 4, 2022, for specialised treatment.

She also noted that she had talked to the Speaker who assured her that he was feeling better.

“I spoke to Rt Hon. Jacob Oulanyah before I came to the House today and he is in good moods. He told me to tell the Members that he loves them,” Among said.