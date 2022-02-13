Following yesterday’s security concerns that made the authorities to halt The Big Brunch party, the latest is that the much anticipated has finally been cleared by Uganda Police.

The Dior hit maker, Ruger already completed the sound check earlier in the morning and all is set for the show to commence.

In a statement released earlier today, Luke Owoyesigyire, Deputy Police Spokesperson, Kampala Metropolitan confirmed that the show organsiers had finally fulfilled the security and safety standards, and been given a go ahead to hold the concert.

“A concert that was slated for yesterday at Ddungu Resort has been cleared to go on for today 13th February 2022 after the organisers met the safety and security guidelines issued to them by the Uganda Police Force,” confirmed Luke Owoyesigyire.

The show is happening now at Dungu Resort located in Munyonyo.