Chinese oil and gas company, CNOOC Uganda Limited has unveiled Excel Construction Limited, a Ugandan company as the PC1 contractor for the Kingfisher Development Project.

The company, has been contracted to construct well pads, access roads, and water intake points and will ensure that work programs are delivered by the end of 2022

“Having Excel construction Limited as the PC1 contactor reflects CNOOC Uganda Limited adherence to the national content principles and we shall continue doing so to ensure that more Ugandans have the opportunities to be involved to and benefit from the oil industry,” said Chen Zhuobiao, the president of CNOOC Uganda Limited.

On February, 8,2022, CNOOC awarded the EPC-3 contracts and the integrated drilling services contracts.

With these newly awarded contracts and others to come the Chinese company expects to enhance employment of Ugandans through direct, indirect and induced jobs, training of workforce and procurement of locally available goods and services.

“Priority shall be given to local suppliers on the national supplier database as guided by Petroleum Authority of Uganda, enhancement of knowledge and technology transfer in Uganda,”Zhuobiao said.

The Minister for Energy and Mineral Development, Ruth Nankabirwa applauded CNOOC for the milestone.

“I commend CNOOC Uganda Limited for their efforts towards national content enhancement which is key to the social and economic development of Uganda and Ugandans. I urge you to continue working closely with the government of Uganda to ensure that we have sustainable exploitation of the oil and gas. We look forward to first oil in early 2025 now that FID was announced on 1st February 2022,”Nankabirwa said.

According to CNOOC, to further enhance national content participation, the company has engaged in enterprise development and training programs for capacity development and regular supplier development engagements, support to universities and higher institutions of learning

like Uganda Petroleum Institute Kigumba and the Albertine Vessel Traffic Information Service , strategic partnerships with local agencies and associations to support national content initiatives.

They mentioned the Stanbic Business Incubator, Uganda Chamber of Mines and Petroleum, Association of Oil and Gas Suppliers and Uganda Manufacturers Association, among others.

“All the land needed for the project facilities has been acquired according to international best practices. We have attained 99% of land acquisition for all the project required land. Currently, 57 resettlement houses are being constructed for the affected persons in the 3 sub-counties of Kyangwali, Kabwoya and Buseruka,”said Zack Lubega, the head of corporate affairs at CNOOC.

“ As part of good practice and alignment with IFC performance standards, we also implemented livelihood restoration programs under the different RAP phases; completed RAP1 phase 1 and currently the RAP phase 2 livelihood restoration projects are ongoing for agriculture and livestock projects supported by CNOOC Uganda Limited for the affected people in the area of operation.”

He added that the company has further implemented corporate social responsibility projects in the fields of education, health, sports and during disaster times which has contributed to the social wellbeing of the communities.