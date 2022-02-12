The Minister of Defence and Veteran Affairs,Vincent Bamulangaki Ssempijja has called upon stakeholders to work together towards achieving long lasting peace in the Karamoja region.

“We are all too aware that for the military strategy to succeed in situations of this kind, all other components including law enforcement agencies and civic components must be in place and doing their work,” Ssempijja said.

Ssempijja was speaking at a meeting he held with MPs from Karamoja region, which was held at the ministry’s of headquarters, Mbuya.

He noted that whereas the government has rolled out a number of programmes to enhance the social economic transformation of the people of the Karamoja community, these strategies have not been fully implemented which is bound to upset the military effort.

The Minister for Karamoja Affairs, Dr Maria Goretti Kitutu called for the key ministries of Defence, Works and Transport, Water and Karamoja Affairs to take the lead and be given priority in ensuring that peace is achieved in the aims of the disarmament programme.

Kitutu urged the implementers of the Parish Development Model to prioritize Karamoja region and called upon Members of Parliament to support the initiative.

The Chief of Defence Forces, Gen Wilson Mbadi said the meeting was aimed at reviewing what the UPDF has achieved and what they are currently doing in the disarmament operation codenamed ‘Usalama Kwa Wote’ which is aimed at pacifying the Karamoja region and ensuring that long lasting peace is achieved and sustained.

Various MPs and leaders from Karamoja region said they are committed towards supporting the UPDF in its efforts of disarmament and achieving long lasting peace in their region.