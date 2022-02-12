Former presidential candidate Joseph Kabuleta has said If he had a gun, he would be tempted to shoot any writer/editor who uses the phrase “alleged torture” when describing the ordeal of a political activist critic Kakwenza Rukirabashaija.

“He shows you a body ridden with wounds and you still use “alleged”. If he would die some papers would say “alleged” death”.

His remarks come amidst increasing reports of torture of civilians especially those opposed to the government.

Kabuleta noted that writers should be able to use proper words especially when there is clear evidence showing that one has been subjected to torture.

“Cyber bullying has become the buzz word among NRM apparatchiks trying to divert attention away from the heinous torture of Kakwenza and turn the pantomime villain who supervised over it into a victim. They’re even planning a parliamentary debate on it. Don’t fall for it,” he stated.

The United States Embassy in Uganda and other European countries have on several times condemned the recurring reports of forced disappearances, arbitrary detention and torture of Ugandans.

They said recurring credible accounts of forced disappearance, arbitrary detention, and use of physical and mental torture of Ugandan citizens by the security forces reflect poorly on the government and undermine the Constitution of Uganda.

Kakwenza, who fled the country this week, has alleged that he was tortured while in detention.

Similarly, National Unity Platform (NUP) party Kasese District mobiliser, Samuel Masereka also accused security forces of torturing him.