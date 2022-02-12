Valentine’s is coming, where is your boyfriend/girlfriend? You have been in a relationship all this time, and the one day they are supposed to be with you is the day they have issues at work and have to work late.

Valentine’s Day is on a Monday. And many people think it is not as important to show some love on that day because apparently, they love every day. This is some BS no one should allow.

There is a reason for Valentine’s Day, and if not for anything else, to prove that you are either the illegal connection or the main connection. There will be tears.

Illegal connections are getting their sex today and tomorrow. They will exhaust you with cum sessions and love today and tomorrow so that Monday finds you satisfied and won’t see the red flags.

I am here to open your eyes and not your legs. Cumming today is not as romantic as cumming on Valentine’s Day. Be woke.

Illegal connections will get gifts too. Except their gifts will be delivered during working hours on Monday with a note or excuse that the day seems tough, but they will see if they can fix time later in the evening.

At around 6:00 pm, they will call while still office just to show you that they are working through it all. After that phone call, the time for the main connection will have begun.

If people’s cars are to be checked on Monday, there will be a bag with a diner dress and clothes for the next day. If you are the main connection, you take the night. This has no gender assigned to it. Men will be left hanging too.

How angry has your partner been in the last few days, and is it getting worse? They are finding a reason to not be with you that day.

They are building up to major anger that will see them walk away on Monday and be with the main connection.

The smart ones will even send a gift with a note that they still love you no matter what is happening. They just can’t stand you on Monday, the Monday. Illegal Connection.

On Tuesday, lunch dates will take the day. And you will even stay out late, especially because Wednesday is a public holiday. Many will use this on Monday.

They will tell you how Tuesday will be appropriate with even more time. Don’t fall for it. If you are the main connection, you should have the whole week.

The main connection is feeling the love from today till Tuesday morning. The build-up will be felt, and the climax will be delivered on Monday. He can stand anything right now because love is in the air.

Don’t get confused by them waking up with you on Monday morning. They will even have your gift ready and will hand it over with love. Then you will feel sorted and won’t even care if they show up on Monday evening. Haha. Illegal connection, dear.

By all means, illegal connections will have the best of this weekend without any drama, and the drama will be delivered on Monday with their Valentine’s gifts.

Or they are already living a nightmare because their partners are looking for every reason not to be with them on Monday evening.

Even people in a war zone are planning to get back to base Monday evening so that they can have cyber diner with their lovers. If you are the main, you will feel like the main on Monday.

It’s the bitter truth.

Till next time, Happy Valentine’s Day, lovers.