One year after the country went to the polls, political parties have decided to close party offices in western Uganda citing lack of funds to maintain them.

In Mbarara, offices of some political parties like the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) stand deserted without any discernible activity happening there. Parties which did not have permanent political offices in the region have also not renewed leases where they had rented.

A year ago leading to the January 2021 elections, western Uganda was a beehive of political activity as party members vied to win over the population to their candidates. Today, there is no sign of the political fever that had gripped the region.

In Booma Kamukuzi division, Mbarara city, the NRM party offices stand deserted with the gate closed and a bush growing in the compound and around.

Wasswa Kazibwe, the caretaker of this office, says the Covid pandemic coupled with insufficient funds explains the current state of the office.

“This is not the situation this office is usually in. It is usually clean but because of the Covid effects that saw several workers leave but also lack of money to work on the office, that’s why it is the way it is,” Kazibwe explains.

Jomo Mugabi, the NRM chairperson Mbarara district, reaffirms Kazibwe’s words adding that as a party they require funds to maintain the offices for its smooth running of activities like recruitment of new members.

“Alex, you know of course for an office to be operational we need like 2 million per month which is not little money, but also we need a full time worker there,” Jomo Mugabi says.

Mugabi who also doubles as the Mbarara city south division mayor adds that he currently handles the party office activities from his mayoral office.

“So for me as a mayor I can’t work from both offices therefore I choose to work from this office of the mayor and I run party activities from here,” Mugabi reveals.

Jolly Mugisha who worked at the same NRM office for close to 14 years and later joined NUP earning herself a promotion as the vice chairperson western Uganda, describes life at the NRM office as miserable citing negligence and irregularities during elections.

“That place is so miserable, there is only one man who is there and he opens when they are going to steal votes,” Mugisha claims.

Mugisha now sits in the National Unity Platform (NUP) offices along Mahkansing Street in Mbarara. She says that the NUP office is open for business despite the challenges they face.

She says, “Here at NUP, the recruitment exercise for instance is on and we have another strategy of finding people in their respective places but you know how restrictive the NRM is, they don’t want other political parties to operate but by God’s grace people are tired and come here for registration.”

The Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) party does not have an established office in Mbarara. Party leaders explain that they are short of funds to sustain one. Stanley Katembeya, the FDC chairperson Mbarara district, says that the money for rent is money solicited from mobilized funds from party members and yet oftentimes after elections, people move on until the next election.

“You see most of the opposition parties don’t have resources to pay house rent, salaries for workers therefore that’s why offices are closed until another election and the little money these offices use is from the people” Katembeya breaks it down.

As of September 2020, the Uganda Electoral Commission had registered over 25 political parties but locating just more than five political party offices in Mbarara is like searching for a dog horn, the few established like that of the ruling NRM, NUP, FDC are seemingly nonexistent post elections.