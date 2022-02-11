Government spokesperson and Uganda Media Centre boss Ofwono Opondo has urged the commander of land forces Lt Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba to take public criticism in good faith.

Speaking on the NBS Television’s NBS Frontline political show on Thursday, Opondo said that government cannot be seen to be the ones closing the space for criticism and that he will engage Muhoozi on how to take in criticism.

“He who wears public cloth must have a thick skin for public criticism. I will talk to him ( Muhoozi),” Opondo said.

He added: “We cannot be the ones that seek to close the space for public criticism, We shall find our way and gain public confidence.”

Opondo made these remarks while reacting to Muhoozi’s recent online activity.

The commander land forces who is also the first son has in the past few weeks been engaged in heated exchanges with a section of Ugandans on Twitter following the alleged torture of novelist Kakwenza Rukirabashaija.

Kakwenza, who is accused of disturbing the peace of Muhoozi claims that the first son masterminded his arrest and torture while in detention, something that Muhoozi distances himself from.

Torture has no place in Uganda

Opondo also noted that torture remains an exception and stressed that it has no place in Uganda.

“We are failing in practice. Government should be accountable. Torture has no place in Uganda, and there should be no reason to massage it,” Opondo said.

The government mouthpiece urged security officers to always examine suspects before taking them in.