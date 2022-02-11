The government has said that novelist Kakwenza Rukirabashaija will still face the law upon his return to the country.

Judiciary spokesperson Jameson Karemani told Nile Post that although they saw reports on social media saying Kakwenza had left the country, court still awaits him to show face as required.

“We have seen in papers and social media that he is now out of the country, but for us we are waiting to get a formal communication. We expect him in the country,” Karemani said.

He said that they can not conclude on their next move in the Kakwenza case until the date that was initially set for hearing reaches.

Kakwenza who was granted bail on charges related to offensive communication in regards tweets he made about President Museveni and Commander Land Forces, Lt Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba last month, fled the country on February 9. He is believed to be headed for Europe.

Court had earlier turned down his request to access his passport to enable him travel abroad for proper treatment following torture while in detention.

In an online interview with USA-based Ugandan journalist Remmy Bahati on Thursday, Kakwenza said that he used a porous border to get to Rwanda and later acquired a document that enabled him to travel to Malawi.

“I did not use their known borders where they ask for travel documents, I used a different route,” the writer said.

Cabinet spokesperson Chris Baryomunsi said that Kakwenza should respect the law and return in time for his case hearing.

The award winning writer’s lawyer, Eron Kiiza told this website that his client did not run but he left to get his much needed treatment.

Kiiza said that Kakwenza will return after his treatment and he will use Entebbe Airport because he did not commit any crime by seeking treatment.

Additional reporting by Jonah Kirabo