Ugandan award-winning novelist and government critic Kakwenza Rukirabashaija has been suspended by social media platform Twitter.

The novelist was suspended for violating Twitter rules.

Kakwenza has been using his social media handle to exchange with different government propagandists in the previous days, engaging in abuse and bitter exchanges.

This follows his imposed exile on Thursday following a month under detention where it is reported he was tortured and maimed.

Kakwenza is believed to have exited the country using the Rwandan route and is said to be headed for Europe.