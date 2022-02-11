By David Ijjo

The Ministry of Health Covid-19 Taskforce has said it is reviewing the vaccination plan for children between the ages of 12-17 as well as the elderly persons.

According to the ministry, it has in the last three months accelerated the vaccination campaign across the country and expects that all eligible Ugandans be vaccinated by end of March.

Uganda is currently engaged in an accelerated push to vaccinate all individuals 18 years and above country wide.

Dr. Daniel Kyabayinze, the Covid-19 vaccination commander, told this website that the ministry will resume its second phase of country wide vaccinations and expects to fully conclude the campaign by the end of March.

He said after March, vaccination advocacy will only be granted to school going children between the age of 12-17, and the elderly persons.

Dr. Kyabayinze hailed an excellent vaccination turn up in Kigezi and Lango sub regions adding however that Bundibugyo was one of the districts which performed poorly in terms of vaccination.

On February 8, the Minister of Health Dr. Jane Ruth Acheng launched the Covid-19 vaccination campaign in Karamoja sub region making it the latest region to join countrywide vaccination campaign.