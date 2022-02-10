Political activist Kakwenza Rukirabashaija has said President Museveni and the first son Lt Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba will soon regret playing with a wrong person.

Kawenza made the statement hours after fleeing to exile, through Rwanda to an unknown destination although he is believed to be headed to Germany in Europe.

His lawyer Eron Kiiza, revealed that Kakwenza had chosen to protect his life by fleeing the country by use of road transport through Rwanda then to Europe.

Muhoozi, however, claimed that the fugitive writer is not in Rwanda. He said he had never met nor heard of Kakwenza.

“I don’t know who this young boy who they say was beaten. I never heard of him until the media started talking about him. I have never met him or talked to him and I have no desire to do so. I have just been speaking to President Paul Kagame and he says he is not in Rwanda,” said Muhoozi.

Kakwenza shot back saying the joke is now on Museveni and his son.

“Superannuated dictator Museveni and your pachydermatous curmudgeon son, you touched the wrong person. I promise you that your illegitimate power will collapse soon,” he wrote via his social media platforms.

The leader of the National Unity Platform(NUP) Robert Kyagulanyi alias Bobi Wine said he was very delighted that Kakwenza fled the country safely, adding that he joins thousands of Ugandans in exile in different countries.

“Kakwenza Rukirabashaija is safely out of Uganda, robadob style…my conviction is that they will soon return home, because freedom is in sight. We shall soon be free,” he said.

The critical author who has been battling charges related to offensive communication this week requested court to allow him access to his passport to enable him to travel abroad for medical treatment, a request that was turned down by Dr. Douglas Singiza.

He now joins political activist and poet Dr Stella Nyanzi who fled to Germany this year, citing political persecution.